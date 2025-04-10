Trump’s obsession with bringing back manufacturing jobs is a mistake

Of all the illogical, wildly incoherent and downright bizarre aspects of President Donald Trump’s tariff war, there is perhaps nothing more inexplicable than the White House’s fixation on restoring and reshoring American manufacturing.
It’s a goal that is not only unachievable; it’s a terrible idea that ignores America’s key comparative advantage as a provider of global services. This reality, however, has not penetrated the Trump administration’s myopic economic thinking. To listen to the White House talk about tariffs and trade is to hear a message on manufacturing that would have made more sense in the 1970s or 1980s.At a news conference in January, Trump declared that America will “impose new tariffs so that the products on our stores [sic] will once again be stamped with those beautiful words, made in the USA.” Just this week, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller declared that Trump’s tariffs will “make America the manufacturing capital of the world.”
In testimony before Congress, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer went even further, stating the president’s view that he wants America “to be a hub for manufacturing and production” and sees trade deficits with other countries as “a manifestation of the loss of the nation’s ability to make, to grow, to build.” According to Greer, “We need to reshore manufacturing.”
No, we don’t.
It’s hard to think of a worse idea than creating vast economic dislocation to make America a global manufacturing hub.
Let’s start with some basic data that seems to have no home in the White House. Manufacturing is a mere 10% of the U.S. GDP and has been steadily declining for years (by comparison, health care is 17.5% of GDP, real estate is around 14% percent and professional and business services account for around 13% of GDP).
The reason is simple: It’s cheaper to manufacture goods overseas, where labor is less expensive. Moreover, automation has steadily decreased the number of American workers needed to produce goods. Even if the White House could reshore manufacturing to the United States, it would hardly produce an employment renaissance.
Indeed, when Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared recently, “We’re going to bring manufacturing back. … Foreign goods may get a little more expensive, but American goods are going to get cheap,” he had this precisely backward. Bringing back American manufacturing by raising tariffs that make foreign exports more expensive will not make goods cheaper. Instead, because of labor costs alone, goods manufactured again in America would become significantly more expensive (according to one estimate, manufacturing the iPhone in the United States would run the price up to $3,500). However, what is most problematic with Trump’s manufacturing obsession is that it ignores the real engine of U.S. economic growth — services.
Service industries, including financial and legal services, health care, education and accounting to real estate, tourism, information technology, software development and media and entertainment, make up 70 percent of the U.S. economy. And they are also a considerable element of America’s export economy. In 2022, services represented 30 % of all U.S. exports.
Yet, this crucial element of the U.S. economy has gone largely unmentioned in Trump’s tariff war. The administration loves to talk about America’s trade deficit but only in terms of manufacturing. It seems the White House is almost embarrassed to talk about the fact that America has a nearly $280 billion trade surplus in services.