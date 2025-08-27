Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s obsession with flag-burning is performative patriotism

The president's idea of loving America is defined by fealty to authority and idol worship of America-branded totems, like flags and statues.

Trump moves to ban flag burning despite Supreme Court ruling that Constitution allows it August 26, 2025 / 03:50
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and writer for MS NOW.