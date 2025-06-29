Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Pete Hegseth is a crybully — and a perfect fit for Trump’s administration

The defense secretary had a public meltdown and the president threatened lawsuits all because news outlets did their jobs.

Nicolle Wallace breaks down Pete Hegseth’s meltdown and tantrum at Pentagon press conference June 26, 2025 / 09:32
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.