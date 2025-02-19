Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The blasphemy of the DOE quoting the Civil Rights Act to hurt Black students

A new memo from the Department of Education invokes the language of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 while twisting its intent beyond recognition.

‘What is more Orwellian’: DOE employees placed on leave after taking DEI training during Trump admin February 13, 2025 / 06:36
By  Earle J. Fisher

Earle J. Fisher

The Rev. Earle J. Fisher, Ph.D. is Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church (Memphis), founder of  #UPTheVote901 and author of "The Rev. Albert Cleage Jr., and the Black Prophetic Tradition: A Reintroduction of The Black Messiah" published by Lexington Books.