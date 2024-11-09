Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

If you think Trump is just bluffing, you’re the sucker

Donald Trump’s supporters claim they don’t think he’s being serious about his extremism. That’s willful ignorance.

Black-and-white-image of Donald Trump overlaid with a full-color photo of his face smiling; against a red background
More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list Trump die-hards and fellow travelers are using a ‘Jedi mind trick’ on themselves Anthony L. Fisher ICE’s biometric dragnet is a 21st century general warrant for your body Robert Frommer, Tahmineh DehbozorgiMSNBC; Getty Images
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.