If you think Trump is just bluffing, you’re the sucker

A couple of years ago, I wrote a retrospective of the Trump presidency by describing how Donald Trump used humor as a weapon. He won the Republican presidential primaries as he used insult comedy to attack his political rivals and put down racial minorities, women and people with disabilities. He entertained his base by roaming the stage and riffing on current events like a stand-up comic. He floated extreme and offensive ideas to present himself as an anti-establishment firebrand — but was able to play them off as a blend of hyperbole and jokes when they got too much backlash.
Well, he just did it again. And many of his supporters’ dismissal of his most extreme rhetoric as unserious is helping pave the path for the erosion of multicultural democracy.
Trump’s third presidential campaign was his most extreme, hostile and outlandish one yet. He used textbook fascist rhetoric to describe migrants as “poisoning the blood of our country.” He used classic dictatorial tropes to identify the left as “vermin” and “the enemy within” and promised vicious repression. He unleashed a firehose of lies, repeating his claims that the 2020 election was rigged, that migrants were eating pets and that schools were secretly doing transgender surgery on children.
Trump also floated preposterous ideas that undermined his own argument against the Democrats. While running on bringing down prices, Trump also floated the idea of replacing the income tax with revenue from across-the-board tariffs — an inflationary proposal that some economists say would effectively put a 130% sales tax on all imported goods.
Yet once again, he couched most of his rhetoric in a comic register, blurring the line between earnestness and irony, treating rallies like stand-up gigs and constantly used jokes to connect with his followers (often using some pretty strange bits).
Some of Trump’s die-hard followers are happy to back Trump’s most ludicrous ideas. But a key reason he gets away with so much of what he says is because many people perceive — or at least claim to perceive — the most offensive or extreme parts of what he says as unserious. In a New York Times/Siena College poll weeks before the election, 41% of likely voters agreed with the claim that “people who are offended by Donald Trump take his words too seriously.” And a Data for Progress poll in October found that fewer than 4 in 10 likely voters thought Trump believed in his more outlandish and extreme statements, including his claim that there were “very fine people on both sides” at the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.
Trump’s ability to dodge accountability for his most extreme rhetoric has also been captured in reporting on voter sentiment. When a New York Times reporter asked Trump supporters in October about his promises such as packing the federal government with loyalists, persecuting political opponents, carrying out the biggest deportation operation in history or instituting tariffs that could rock the economy, they said they didn’t believe Trump’s claims. One 40-year-old Detroit Trump supporter told the Times that he believed Trump’s pledge to purge the federal government was “for publicity” and for “riling up the news.”
In some of my conversations with Trump supporters, I’ve seen a similar dynamic play out. They’ve discussed how they think he’s good for the economy or for slowing down immigration, but when you ask about his most authoritarian rhetoric or his brutal commentary about mistreating migrants, they’ll shrug and say something to the effect of “that’s just Trump being Trump.”
It is, of course, true that Trump wraps a tremendous amount of his commentary in a semi-ironic tone or uses cartoonish hyperbole to make some points that he probably doesn’t really mean. But this doesn’t mean it’s not a serious problem.
Without even getting into the substance of his rhetoric, Trump’s joker affect makes him a poor, irresponsible leader. A fundamental premise of representative democracy is that voters elect leaders who make clear promises and then try to deliver on them. If all of Trump’s rhetoric and policy commitments are shrouded in a haze of “we don’t know if Trump actually meant this,” then he is failing on the most basic level of fulfilling popular rule.