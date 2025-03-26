Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s executive order on elections is a blatant power grab

It seems especially dangerous to take power away from the states when there are many threats to our democracy.

New Trump order requires proof of citizenship to register to vote – so what exactly does this mean? March 26, 2025 / 02:40
By  Richard L. Hasen

Richard L. Hasen

Richard L. Hasen is professor at UCLA School of Law, where he directs its Safeguarding Democracy Project.