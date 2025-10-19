What these attorneys pursuing Trump’s critics have in common

Since Watergate, Americans have expected presidents to steer clear of criminal prosecutions. But under Donald Trump, presidential interference is happening in broad daylight — enabled by his replacement of seasoned, Senate-confirmed prosecutors with political loyalists devoted to him, not the law.
Trump has only 18 of 93 Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys in place. (He had 46 confirmed during the first year of his first term). But a lack of Senate-confirmed prosecutors hasn’t stopped Trump. To the contrary, he has a network of acting prosecutors who do what Trump wants — particularly prosecuting his critics — as quickly as he wants them, whether or not the law supports it.
Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s hand-picked interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has no prosecutorial experience, and she did what her predecessor and the nonpartisan line prosecutors in her office refused to do: She presented felony charges to a grand jury against two of Trump’s critics, former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Because prosecutors aren’t supposed to bring charges unless the evidence is sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction, Halligan’s decision to present those cases appears to violate Justice Department norms.
The New York Times reported in August that in the Northern District of New York, John Sarcone III, another Trump pick with no prosecutorial experience, issued subpoenas to James’ office probing whether James (whose office won the civil fraud case against the Trump Organization and a high-profile corruption case against the National Rifle Association ) violated Trump’s rights or those of his businesses or the NRA. Sarcone hasn’t been confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Attorney General Pam Bondi installed him “indefinitely” through an unusual maneuver after local federal judges declined to appoint him.
In New Jersey, Alina Habba, a former personal attorney of Trump’s who had no experience as a prosecutor, charged Newark’s Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka and Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., with crimes some time after she spoke to a right-wing podcaster about turning “New Jersey red.” Baraka was charged with misdemeanor trespassing outside an ICE detention facility in Newark and McIver with assaulting two law enforcement officers there.
Habba dropped the charge against Baraka, who now suing Habba, claiming malicious prosecution. At the court hearing where a federal judge approved the government’s request to drop the charge against Baraka, the judge had a scathing rebuke for Habba: “The apparent rush in this case, culminating today in the embarrassing retraction of charges, suggests a failure to adequately investigate.” The judge continued: “Your office must operate with a higher standard. … Your role is not to secure convictions at all costs, nor to satisfy public clamor, nor to advance political agendas.”
Though the case against McIver continues, so do questions about the legitimacy of Habba’s appointment. A bipartisan group of 10 former U.S. attorneys from the Reagan era to the Biden administration filed an amicus brief with the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in which they agree with a federal court ruling that found that Habba was appointed improperly. The appellate court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in that case Monday.
A federal judge in Nevada recently ruled last month that the appointment of acting U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah was invalid. This week in Los Angeles, another judge weighed whether the Central District of California’s top prosecutor ought to be in the position.
None of this is normal. The Senate is supposed to confirm U.S. attorneys — the nation’s top federal prosecutors — to help ensure independence and accountability. While presidents can make short-term appointments, those typically expire after 120 days. At that point, federal judges may appoint temporary replacements. Trump has upended that system, using extraordinary and untested legal maneuvers, such as naming Sarcone “special attorney to the attorney general,” to bypass Senate confirmation and keep loyalists in place.
Ed Martin, Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., who failed to win confirmation even in a Republican-controlled Senate, told reporters earlier this year, “There are some really bad actors, some people that did some really bad things to the American people. And if they can be charged, we’ll charge them. But if they can’t be charged, we will name them.”
“In a culture that respects shame,” he added, “they should be people that are ashamed.”
Martin now leads the DOJ’s so-called “weaponization” working group, but in any previous, post-Watergate administration, his statement would have cost him his job. Federal prosecutors have been taught to bring cases only when there’s enough evidence to obtain and sustain a conviction in court; not to shame people in the court of public opinion.