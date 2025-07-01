Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s DOJ is prioritizing denaturalization — the Constitution has something to say about that

Aggressive denaturalization policies conflict with constitutional principles of citizenship.

Democratic strategist: Mamdani’s NYC win represents ‘need for disruptive politics’ June 28, 2025 / 11:38
By  Cassandra Burke Robertson  and  Irina D. Manta

Cassandra Burke Robertson

Cassandra Burke Robertson is the John Deaver Drinko-BakerHostetler professor of law at Case Western Reserve University School of Law and director of the Center for Professional Ethics.

Irina D. Manta

Irina D. Manta is a professor of law and the founding director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.