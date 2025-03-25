Trump officials invoke ‘state secrets’ in a bid to avoid sharing deportation information

While U.S. District Judge James Boasberg shines a light on whether the Trump administration violated his orders on deportations, the government just attempted a legal version of a blackout. Invoking the “state secrets” privilege, the Justice Department told Boasberg that he has all the facts he needs and that the privilege invocation “forecloses further demands for details that have no place in this matter.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi took that position in a court filing Monday to the Washington, D.C., trial judge, on the same day that a federal appellate panel heard arguments in the DOJ’s attempt to halt the judge’s temporary restraining orders while it appeals them.

Despite that pending appeal, whether officials violated Boasberg’s orders is a separate matter that he is still examining.

Boasberg issued the restraining orders March 15, temporarily halting Trump’s use of the rarely invoked Alien Enemies Act to summarily deport alleged Venezuelan gang members. The judge subsequently told the government to explain how it didn’t violate his orders when it failed to return people on certain planes that had left the U.S. that same day. Boasberg expressed skepticism about the government’s ability to invoke the state secrets privilege in this situation, but he gave officials a chance to try.

