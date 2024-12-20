Opinion

Why Trump’s debt ceiling gamble failed

The president-elect issued Congress a last-minute demand: attach a debt ceiling pause to a short-term funding bill or shut down the government.

‘Fissure’ on Capitol Hill over debt ceiling is result of Trump’s ‘test’ of influence: Reporter December 20, 2024 / 09:10
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MSNBC Daily.