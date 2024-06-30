Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s debate was even worse than you remember

To declare the former president a “winner” loses sight of the Trump we saw on that stage.

‘Unbelievable lies all the time’: Rick Wilson on Trump’s false statements at debate June 28, 2024 / 05:40
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.