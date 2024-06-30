Trump’s debate was even worse than you remember

Thursday’s debate between President Biden and Donald Trump was novel in at least one way: For the first time in six such debates over the last eight years, Trump finally “won” one according to snap polls and the consensus of reporters. That reaction, of course, had nothing to do with Trump himself, and everything to do with Biden’s halting performance. But to declare Trump a “winner” loses sight of the Trump we saw on that stage.
The former president wasn’t just everything we’ve known him to be; he was worse. It was truly a bravura performance of mendacity and deceit. Reading through the transcript, it becomes clear that there was not a single answer Trump gave that did not include some awful prejudice, a preposterously misleading statement or an outright lie, often more than one.
The day after the debate, at a rally in North Carolina, Biden was far more energetic than at the debate. Trump, on the other hand, will continue to lie about matters large and small, insist he won the 2020 election, and prepare his supporters for another violent burst of rage should he lose this year as well. That makes it even more important to consider what Trump said as much as we consider how Biden appeared.
Start with the racism. Near the middle of the debate, Trump tried to turn a discussion on inflation into one on immigration. “They’re taking black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs,” he claimed. As NAACP president Derrick Johnson told NBC News, “There’s no such thing as a Black job or a white job.” Unsurprisingly, Trump didn’t bother explaining what he thinks a “black job” or a “Hispanic job” is.
That embarrassing segment came not long after Trump used the word “Palestinian” as an insult. “He’s become like a Palestinian,” the former president said of Biden, with evident disgust. “He’s a very bad Palestinian.” (And if there was any doubt about Trump’s intentions, he echoed the language the next day, saying that Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer — who is Jewish — has “become a Palestinian.”)
As for Trump’s lies, most take the form of what we might call hyperbole ad infinitum, in which he says “We’ve never seen anything like it before” or “I had the greatest economy in history” or that something he said was “one of the strongest statements you’ve ever seen.” This kind of falsehood is ridiculous more than sinister, even as it contributes to the idea that honesty is for suckers.
Many times, Trump’s nonsense became outright laughable. Asked about climate change, Trump bragged that when he was president, “We had H2O. We had the best numbers ever.” Indeed, what happened to H2O? Just a memory now.
Asked about the opioid addiction crisis, which was mostly caused by prescription drugs, Trump said, “We got great equipment. We bought the certain dog. That’s the most incredible thing that you’ve ever seen, the way they can spot it. We did a lot. And we had — we were getting very low numbers.” Not to denigrate the efforts of “the certain dog,” but numbers of opioid overdoses were never “very low” under Trump, and by the time he left office they approached 100,000 deaths per year.
Other lies were far less amusing. He claimed that Biden wants to quadruple everyone’s taxes, and that Biden is allowing millions of undocumented immigrants to “come in here from prisons, jails, and mental institutions to come into our country and destroy our country.” Trump makes the latter claim often, and not only is it false, the purpose is to both stoke fear and justify his plans for mass deportation. If you believe him, you might conclude that if families are broken up and innocent people deported as part of what will be perhaps the most gigantic domestic paramilitary project in American history, it’s just a price we ought to pay.
Trump even said Biden is trying to put undocumented immigrants on Social Security, which is of course preposterous. But the fear Trump tries to promote is comprehensive: When immigrants aren’t killing your family, they’re robbing you of your government benefits.