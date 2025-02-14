How Trump and Bondi are breaking America’s anti-corruption safeguards

It has rarely hurt a politician’s fortunes to insist that they will clean up their opponent’s rampant abuse of power. Claims of waste, fraud and corruption are part and parcel with American politics, dating back to the earliest days of the republic. But while the second Trump administration is saying many of the right words, its first month makes clear that far from combating bribery and other forms of corruption, it has moved to ignore, underplay, or even embrace a blossoming culture of kickbacks.
Case in point: New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted last year on corruption charges. Federal prosecutors accused Adams of currying favor with Turkish officials and foreign businesspeople in exchange for flight upgrades, airline tickets and illegal campaign donations. The alleged grift was relatively low stakes, but corruption is corruption, and America’s laws have been shaped over the years to combat even the smallest-scale acts of alleged bribery, especially when it comes from overseas.
But on Monday, the Justice Department announced that it was asking prosecutors to drop the charges against Adams, framing the case as having unfairly impacted his coming bid to run for re-election this fall. The memo from acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove went out of its way to include a footnote insisting that “the Government is not offering to exchange dismissal of a criminal case for Adams’s assistance on immigration enforcement.”
But evidence of a quid pro quo has become clearer by the day. For starters, the DOJ announcement only came after Adams had reportedly told his commissioners in a Monday morning meeting not to criticize Trump or interfere with immigration enforcement in the city. Then, the mayor’s name was strangely missing from a list of New York officials the Justice Department sued on Wednesday over the state’s “sanctuary cities,” one of which Adams runs. “We’re hoping that in New York, that Mayor Adams is going to cooperate with us with the sanctuary cities and the illegal aliens,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said when announcing the suit, dangling the fact that the charges hadn’t been officially dropped yet as a reminder of what could lie in store for him.
And on Thursday, multiple federal prosecutors, including acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Danielle R. Sassoon, resigned after refusing to follow orders to drop the charges against Adams. In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Sassoon described a meeting attended by Bove, Adams’ lawyer and members of her office:
Adams’s attorneys repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo, indicating that Adams would be in a position to assist with Department’s enforcement priorities only if the indictment were dismissed. Mr. Bove admonished a member of my team who took notes during that meeting and directed the collection of those notes at the meeting’s conclusion.
Adams’ lawyer disputes Sassoon’s claims and the case remains on hold. But even should the case be dropped, polling shows that his odds of winning the Democratic primary this year are slim. The New York Times did report on Wednesday that Adams has been in discussion with a local GOP official about potentially running as a Republican in the fall, though Adams denied this in a written statement to the Times, saying he plans to run as a Democrat. Should the charges end up being dropped, Adams will unquestionably be far more indebted to Trump than he ever was to his overseas benefactors.
Suggesting that (allegedly) bribing the mayor of the country’s largest city is totally fine is just the most obvious sign of a growing climate of impunity under Trump. On Monday, the president signed an executive order that suspends a key anti-bribery law — the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act — which prohibits American companies and foreign firms from bribing foreign officials during the course of doing business.