What the 2020 debates can tell us about the Biden-Trump rematch

There’s a bit of déjà vu in the air ahead of Thursday night’s presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Given how much we’ve seen these two very familiar faces, it makes a certain amount of sense that this debate is being held so early in the year, coming even before the party conventions officially nominate them.
But since Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration, the two haven’t interacted publicly since the conclusion of their final debate in 2020. With that in mind it would seem that there would be some benefit to rewinding the clock to the previous election and seeing if there’s anything to glean ahead of their upcoming meeting.
Follow live updates on the Trump-Biden presidential debate
It turns out that “some” was the operative word there. The first debate in September 2020 was nearly unwatchable when it first aired; four years removed it has become entirely unpalatable even when played back at twice the normal speed. Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to, well, moderate Trump, having to tell the then-president within the first 10 minutes that “you’re debating him, not me. Let me ask my question.” It didn’t get better as the time stretched on, seemingly into infinity; each question from Wallace provoked a new round of heckling from Trump and clapbacks from Biden.
It would have been one thing if there were substantive points being made during that crosstalk. But I’d bet if you were to edit down the whole of the first debate to simply Wallace’s questions and the answers directly related to those questions, the whole affair would run half as long. CNN’s choice to have the candidates on mute unless answering a question will help keep the train on the rails this time around — but I would caution against mistaking the relative quiet for Trump’s being more disciplined.
Trump did fare better in that year’s other debate, held in October. Having skipped the planned second debate after being hospitalized with Covid, Trump came across as more focused and able to sustain attacks on Biden’s record. It didn’t hurt that NBC News anchor Kristen Welker was better able to keep the debaters on track, giving them ample time to speak without the free-for-all feeling of the first round. Biden, for his part, held his own in both debates, coming across as knowledgeable about the issues while deflecting Trump’s barbs.