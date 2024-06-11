Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s ‘victim-warrior’ duality, explained

Trump’s new story of Jan. 6 is accidentally revealing.

Trump calls Jan. 6 insurrectionists ‘warriors’ and says they were ‘set up’ by Capitol police June 10, 2024 / 09:40
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.