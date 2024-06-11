Trump’s ‘victim-warrior’ duality, explained

Former President Donald Trump has long pushed contradictory messages about the people who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He has downplayed their actions, arguing that the “real” insurrection is happening at the U.S.-Mexico border. He has peddled conspiracy theories about how they were duped by a deep state conspiracy and were taken as “hostages.” And he has praised them as peaceful “patriots.”
But at a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, Trump offered up a new formulation that might epitomize how he feels about that fateful day — and about the role violence should play in his movement.
“Those J6 warriors — they were warriors — but they were really, more than anything else, they’re victims of what happened,” Trump said. “All they were doing is protesting a rigged election, that’s what they were doing. And then the police say, go in, go in, go in, go in. What a setup that was.”
Trump offers up two conflicting descriptions. On one hand, the Jan. 6 rioters were “warriors,” which frames them as consciously violent and struggling for a cause. On the other hand, he describes them as “victims,” suggesting they were unwitting innocents who were targeted and set up by Capitol police.
The tension between Trump’s two accounts could be attributed to incoherence. But it’s more illuminating to think of them as components of a MAGA duality that helps explain Trump’s autocratic worldview and his style of politicking. By using the term “warrior,” Trump is not just valorizing Jan. 6 violence as virtuous. He’s both recruiting a new set of warriors to fight for his cause and is openly spurring the most militant members of his movement. And by using the term “victim,” Trump is signaling that he believes that those who (literally) fight for him should be immune to accountability, that even their most brutal actions should be blamed on authorities who allegedly provoke and entrap them.