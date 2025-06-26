Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

‘Trump accounts’ are the GOP’s latest misguided attempt at being pro-family

With a single, flat $1,000 deposit, working-class families with no other savings to invest will not be able to build a substantial endowment.

Republicans panic as Trump team presses for unpopular bill June 25, 2025 / 06:17
By  Stephen Nuñez

Stephen Nuñez

Stephen Nuñez is director of stratification economics at the Roosevelt Institute