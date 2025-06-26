‘Trump accounts’ are the GOP’s latest misguided attempt at being pro-family

Earlier this year, reports suggested the Trump administration was considering a $5,000 “baby bonus” in the reconciliation package making its way through Congress — a nod to the party’s so-called “pro-family” agenda aimed at encouraging childbirth. In the months since, the proposal has shifted significantly: Rebranded as “Trump accounts,” it is now a tax-advantaged investment vehicle that allows families to contribute up to $5,000 of their own money per year. But is it a good (or good-ish) policy?
While many (rightly) raised concerns about the pro-natalist framing of the earlier “baby bonus,” a lump-sum cash transfer at birth can deliver much-needed aid during a child’s crucial first year. A tax-advantaged savings account whose funds can be accessed after the child turns 18, on the other hand, is a very different beast. Each account opened includes a publicly funded $1,000 initial deposit. And the money invested can be used to help pay for educational expenses, be put toward a down payment, or help start a new business.
In this, Trump accounts bear some similarities to so-called “baby bonds” such as those proposed by Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Ayanna Pressley. But the likeness between that good policy idea and the “Trump accounts” are purely superficial.
Baby bonds are wealth-building instruments. Though the idea has been around for a while, it has recently received attention from stratification economists, who study the causes and consequences of racial and gender inequality. Economists like the Roosevelt Institute’s Sandy Darity and Darrick Hamilton have taken interest in baby bonds because of the bonds’ potential to close the racial wealth gap created by structural racism. This gap plays an important role in diminishing the life chances and economic mobility of Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people in the U.S. because wealth accumulation is necessary to buy a home, pay for college, start a business, pay for long-term care and retire in comfort. Income support programs like the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit, though necessary, will never be enough to close that gap.
Baby bonds are meant to complement generous income support policies like child allowances, which are regular cash payments to support families throughout childhood. They bear some similarities to other wealth-building instruments like 529 college savings accounts, but are structured to ensure that working-class people, who are disproportionately Black, Hispanic and Indigenous, derive the most benefit.