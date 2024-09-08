Trump’s lawyers had an unrealistically bold strategy. It worked.

“I’m disappointed in my legal talent, I’ll be honest with you,” former President Donald Trump, told reporters gathered in the lobby of Trump Tower on Friday afternoon. A phalanx of those very lawyers stood awkwardly behind him as he reminded the assembled journalists about his many legal troubles. But that was before the New York judge who oversaw the criminal trial that resulted in 34 felony convictions for Trump announced that sentencing won’t happen before Nov. 26.
With that decision from Judge Juan Merchan, it’s hard to deny that Trump’s lawyers have pulled off a massive feat. The strategy they have pursued over the course of the last year, one that has played out in four cases and spanned across the country, has been successful. There will be no criminal accountability for Trump before Election Day.
Things played out in Trump’s favor in ways that would have been hard to imagine as the indictments rolled in. Even with him being convicted of those 34 counts of falsifying business records in May, this year has still gone better than expected for him. In December, it looked like Trump would spend this year stuck in courtrooms instead of on the campaign trail. But while the 78-year-old nominee isn’t hustling between rallies like he used to, it’s not because he’s stuck in one criminal trial after another.
At times it feels like that’s despite, not because of, Trump’s orders to his lawyers. Those who stuck by him have followed his lead and made the most maximalist, overtly political arguments possible, whether they had any chance of success or not. The sheer volume of paperwork he’s had lawyers file in motion after motion has cost millions of dollars in legal fees, almost of all of which has been paid by donors to his political campaign. Many of those legal efforts went nowhere, but just enough of the spaghetti stuck to the wall.
One of Trump’s many co-defendants first called attention to a romantic relationship Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had with a special prosecutor, and Trump’s attorneys ran with the ball. Willis had wanted to begin the trial against Trump in August, roughly a year after indicting him for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. But that relationship was the opportunity Trump’s allies seized upon to grind the proceedings to a halt. The appeals court that will decide if Willis should stay on the case won’t hear oral arguments until December.
The idea that there was some heretofore secret absolute immunity from criminal prosecution seemed laughable when Trump’s lawyers were first attempting to delay his federal election interference case. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled it out of hand in December, but Trump took it all the way to the Supreme Court, which took its sweet time. After hearing oral arguments in April, it handed down its ruling that presidents do have absolute immunity for “core constitutional duties” and presumptive immunity for “official acts” on July 1, the last day of this year’s term. Chutkan finally has the case back, but she released a scheduling order Thursday that made clear pre-trial briefings on the new will extend past the election.