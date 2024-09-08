Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s lawyers had an unrealistically bold strategy. It worked.

The legal team Trump assembled has succeeded in their bid to delay any chance of their client facing accountability back past Election Day.

Could Trump’s sentencing delay backfire on him and take away a key election message? September 6, 2024 / 05:57
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.