Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Texas GOP’s new platform is a terrifying preview of MAGA’s future

There are many, many horrors to behold in the latest platform.

Texas Rep. Allred: Gov. Abbott’s pardon of man who killed BLM protestor makes everyone less safe May 18, 2024 / 02:54
By  Andrea Grimes

Andrea Grimes

Andrea Grimes is a journalist and activist living in Austin, Texas.