Trump is already failing the first public health test of his second term

The president's anti-vaccine messaging and cuts to public health workers aren't helping as Texas faces a measles outbreak.

‘We’re seeing the tip of the iceberg’ in biggest Texas measles outbreak since 1992: Dr. Patel February 23, 2025 / 04:27
By  Dr. Kavita Patel

Dr. Kavita Patel

Dr. Kavita Patel is a teaching professor of medicine, Division of Hospital Medicine, at Stanford University and a board-certified internal medicine physician. She served in the Obama administration as director of policy for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement in the White House. Her area of expertise is around the intersection of health policy, clinical medicine and innovation. She also spends time advising venture capital and is a medical contributor for NBC News.