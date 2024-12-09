DOGE has exposed the hypocrisy of those who rail against unelected bureaucrats

Over the last year, a number of very wealthy Americans have argued that the problem with the federal government is that it is full of unelected decision-makers working without authorization from Congress and the Constitution.
But as it turns out, these critics don’t really mind any of those things, as long as they’re the ones in charge.
The latest example of this turnabout is billionaire Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreessen. According to an article in the Financial Times, which cites two unnamed sources with knowledge, Andreessen is helping identify and interview candidates for President-elect Donald Trump’s advisory commission on cutting government spending.
If true, this is particularly odd, given the substance of Andreessen’s recent complaints about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency created after the 2008 financial crisis to protect consumers from deceptive financial products.
In a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Andreessen went after the CFPB for being an independent federal agency:
We have this thing called independent federal agencies. So like, for example, we have this thing called the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, CFPB, which is sort of Elizabeth Warren’s personal agency that she gets to control. And it’s an independent agency that just gets to run and do whatever it wants, right? And if you read the Constitution, like there is no such thing as independent agency, and yet there it is.
To be fair, the CFPB has an unusual structure, but this is by design. Congress created it in 2011 as an independent bureau within the Federal Reserve to keep it from being politically influenced. It is headed by a director appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to a five-year term. Other independent agencies include the Federal Reserve; the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which insures your bank accounts; and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which was created after the Wall Street crash of 1929 to regulate financial markets.
You might notice a theme here. All of these agencies were created to regulate some of the largest and most powerful companies in the United States and keep the economy from crashing. Like Odysseus lashing himself to the mast as his ship passed the sirens, Congress designed them to be independent to avoid the temptation to meddle with their work. Contrary to what Andreessen says, Sen. Elizabeth Warren — who first proposed the CFPB — no more “gets to control it” than any other senator.
Compare this to the Department of Government Efficiency, the advisory commission that Trump created to suggest spending cuts.
Although it has the mostly joking name of “department,” the commission is not a government agency at all, but more like one of those blue-ribbon panels that presidents occasionally create to give themselves outside advice. It’s being headed by billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, both of whom supported Trump’s election. (Musk, it turns out, spent more than $250 million to boost Trump’s campaign.)
So, to be clear, DOGE is an independent advisory panel that Musk gets to personally control, with no limits on its purview, which is not directly authorized under the Constitution or even by Congress. In other words, it’s the exact thing that Andreessen decried — inaccurately — about the CFPB.
But it’s not just him. When Ramaswamy ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination, he campaigned on “Ten Truths” that summarized his beliefs. No. 9 on the list: “There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four.” This supposed “fourth branch” was what he called “the administrative state,” the federal workers who write and enforce the rules at government agencies. Now that he’s one of the people in charge at DOGE, he has threatened to use it to target the jobs of those workers.