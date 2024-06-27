Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Supreme Court’s Idaho emergency abortion ruling is not a victory

Kicking the emergency abortion issue down the road as a national election looms is convenient for the court’s reactionary majority.

Supreme Court allows emergency abortions to continue in Idaho June 27, 2024 / 02:03
By  Dennis Aftergut  and  Laurence H. Tribe

Dennis Aftergut

Dennis Aftergut is a former federal prosecutor, the former chief assistant city attorney in San Francisco and currently counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy. He signed LDAD’s December 2021 and States United Democracy Center's October 2021 bar disciplinary complaints against John Eastman. 

Laurence H. Tribe

Laurence H. Tribe is University Professor of Constitutional Law Emeritus at Harvard University. The views expressed here are his own.