Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Supreme Court accidentally posts what appears to be draft of Idaho abortion decision June 26, 2024 / 02:27

Supreme Court may have accidentally revealed ruling in emergency abortion case

The court said it inadvertently posted a document on its website, but the case over Idaho's ban and emergency care hasn't officially been decided.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post