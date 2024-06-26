Supreme Court may have accidentally revealed ruling in emergency abortion case

The Supreme Court may have inadvertently telegraphed the outcome of a key abortion case Wednesday, in the clash between Idaho’s near-total ban and a federal law requiring emergency care. Bloomberg Law reported that it obtained a copy of the document that the court said was accidentally posted on its website and has since been removed. To be clear, the court hasn’t officially issued a ruling yet, so there is only so much that we can read into it at the moment.

Bloomberg Law reported:

The US Supreme Court is poised to allow abortions in medical emergencies in Idaho, according to a copy of the opinion that was briefly posted on the court’s website. The decision would reinstate a lower court order that had ensured hospitals in the state could perform emergency abortions to protect the health of the mother. The briefly posted version indicated the majority will dismiss an appeal by Idaho without resolving the core issues in the case.

A court spokesperson said that the opinion has not been released, that it was posted inadvertently and briefly uploaded to the court’s website, and that it will be issued in due course.