Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This Supreme Court ruling is a ‘get-out-of-jail’ card for racial discrimination

The Supreme Court pretending not to see racial discrimination won’t make it go away.

Supreme Court rules South Carolina GOP did not draw congressional district unlawfully May 23, 2024 / 02:23
By  Michael Li

Michael Li

Michael Li serves as senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, where his work focuses on redistricting, voting rights and elections.