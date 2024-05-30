This Supreme Court ruling is a ‘get-out-of-jail’ card for racial discrimination

The Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority made it much easier last week to attack the political power of the nation’s growing communities of color. The high court’s attacking voting rights isn’t new. But the latest blow, in a 6-3 opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito in a South Carolina case, is especially breathtaking and cynical because it creates a sweeping partisanship safe harbor for states that want to gerrymander communities of color out of power. Racially gerrymandered map? No, not us. We were just discriminating against Democrats who just happen to be Black (or Latino or Asian).
The decision in Alexander v. South Carolina Conference of NAACP sharply reverses course on Chief Justice John Roberts’ court’s 2017 resolution of a race-vs.-politics puzzle that had dogged the Supreme Court for nearly three decades.
Under the court’s jurisprudence, the distinction mattered because while racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional, partisan gerrymandering isn’t. But trying to ascertain whether race or politics was behind lawmakers’ mapmaking decisions drove the justices bonkers. Retired Justice Stephen Breyer bemoaned last decade that the plethora of racial gerrymandering cases required the court to spend “the entire term reviewing 5,000-page records,” reviewing map drawers’ choices precinct by precinct.
In 2017, the court had a breakthrough and resolved the conundrum by simply declaring in Cooper v. Harris that — whether it was race or politics — motive was irrelevant if evidence showed that map drawers had targeted voters of color. Writing for a majority that notably included conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Elena Kagan explained that “the sorting of voters on the grounds of their race remains suspect even if race functions as a proxy for other (including political) characteristics.” In short, partisan gerrymandering might be allowed, but you can’t use race as the crude tool to get there.
Justice Alito’s opinion throws out the court’s 2017 consensus in favor of the position he took in dissent in Cooper, joined this time around by Justice Thomas, who had a change of heart.
Before Alexander, voters of color in racial gerrymandering cases had to show merely that race had predominated in map drawers’ decision-making. After Alexander, if states defend maps on the grounds that “it was just politics,” which they will do now in every case, Justice Alito’s opinion imposes an additional head-spinning hurdle. Voters of color must now also show that it would have been possible to pull off a state’s partisan gerrymander by targeting white voters.
This is likely to be a train wreck for communities of color.
No place illustrates the challenge more than the South, where race and politics are intimately entangled. White Democrats, to the extent they exist in the region, are often inconveniently situated from the standpoint of a would-be gerrymanderer: They live in the same neighborhoods as white Republicans — sometimes in the same houses. By contrast, residential segregation and racially polarized voting mean that even if a map drawer’s motives are purely partisan, adjusting the Black (or nonwhite) percentage of a district is a singularly efficient way to shift the partisan balance of a district in predictable ways.
By deliberately ignoring the role that race continues to play in American politics, and by sanctioning a partisan “get-out-of-jail” card for racial discrimination, Justice Alito’s Alexander decision is both delusional and contemptuous. In many ways, it is reminiscent of the Supreme Court’s dishonest Jim Crow-era opinions upholding literacy tests and poll taxes on the grounds that they were “race neutral.” But, then as now, pretending not to see racial discrimination won’t make it go away.
For a court that professes to be so deeply concerned about the continuation of racialized politics, the South Carolina decision is likely only to help perpetuate it.
Picture an alternative universe, one where it isn’t so easy to gerrymander voters of color.