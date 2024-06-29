Opinion

Opinion

What it was like being 36 weeks pregnant and getting death threats from the right

Right-wing media and members of Congress lied incessantly about me and my job as executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board.

Nina Jankowicz on Capitol Hill
Nina Jankowicz, former executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board of the U.S., arrives for a deposition with A House Judiciary subcommittee on April 10, 2023.Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file
By  Nina Jankowicz

Nina Jankowicz

Nina Jankowicz is an internationally-recognized expert on disinformation and democratization, one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, and the author of two books: How to Lose the Information War and How to Be A Woman Online. In 2024, she co-founded the American Sunlight Project, a non-profit advocacy group focused on countering disinformation. Jankowicz has advised governments, international organizations, and tech companies, and testified before the US Congress, UK Parliament, and European Parliament.