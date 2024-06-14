Trump just dodged a major Supreme Court ruling — for now

Donald Trump has fared better than most Republicans in navigating what should be an impossible issue for the GOP: abortion. Afraid of alienating its base and donors, the party has staked out positions that appear deeply unpopular with most voters. Trump’s solution, it seems, is to confuse voters about what he thinks and what he would do — and implying that he isn’t interested in doing much of anything at all in a second term. That, in a nutshell, is what Trump’s talk of states’ rights boils down to: if voters don’t like what is happening with abortion, they should blame someone else. The Supreme Court chose not to throw a wrench into his plan Thursday — but it may still do so before the end of its term.
The court had two major abortion cases this term, either of which could have changed the narrative Trump’s campaign has worked so hard to construct. The first case began when the Alliance Defending Freedom, a leading litigator in the conservative Christian legal movement, argued that the FDA never had the authority to approve mifepristone or lift restrictions on it — and that the Comstock Act, a federal obscenity law, operated as a ban on mailing abortion-related items. If the plaintiffs had been successful, they would have dramatically changed access to the method of abortions used by most Americans who end pregnancies — and would have shut down a method used by patients in ban states.
Thursday’s decision in Food and Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine held that the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue. The ruling is not a big surprise: the plaintiffs’ standing arguments have always been catastrophically bad — so bad that every justice on a frequently divided Supreme Court rejected every single one. The upshot in the near term is that access to mifepristone will remain unchanged — at least for now.
That’s good news for the abortion-rights movement, but even better news for Trump. Conservative activists have long vowed that a Trump Department of Justice will enforce the Comstock Act as a ban on mailing any abortion related item. Trump, for his part, has experimented with various ways not to answer the question — most notably promising to issue major policies that never materialize. Had the court said something about Comstock, it would have made it much harder for Trump to keep dodging questions about the statute.
And the court siding against the plaintiffs reinforces Trump’s narrative that the federal government has little to do anymore with the regulation of abortion. The justices’ ruling leaves the status quo intact: conservative states like Louisiana treat mifepristone as a controlled substance and criminalize possession of it without a prescription, while progressive states protect it, and voters are able to weigh in at least in some instances through ballot initiatives. Trump can point to Thursday’s ruling as evidence in taking credit for the demise of Roe when appealing to conservative voters, while assuring swing voters and independents that a vote for him won’t do much to change abortion access after all.