Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump just dodged a major Supreme Court ruling — for now

The presumptive Republican nominee no doubt welcomed the justices' ruling in a mifepristone case.

Extremism or freedom? House member boils down the choice in November June 14, 2024 / 05:25
By  Mary Ziegler

Mary Ziegler

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at the University of California, Davis, School of Law and the author of "Roe: The History of a National Obsession."