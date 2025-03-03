Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

DOGE’s bogus ‘wall of receipts’ reveal Elon Musk’s real agenda

DOGE is efficient — but not in the way Musk says it is.

Unelected Elon dubbed ‘CEO of the country’ inking deals leaving U.S. ‘less safe,’ critic says February 27, 2025 / 06:44
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico.