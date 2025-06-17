Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover is subversive, sure. We just don’t need it.

Last week, mega-pop star Sabrina Carpenter debuted the cover art for her forthcoming album “Man’s Best Friend”: a photo of Carpenter on her hands and knees, wearing black stilettos and her trademark glam makeup, while an out-of-frame man grabs a handful of her blond hair in a fist. Predictably, and by design, the album cover has divided the internet.
Carpenter’s fans and defenders of the album cover hail it as subversive and satirical. They question, too, who we are to police Carpenter’s sexuality. Others argue it is degrading, even a mockery of domestic violence.
Regardless of any genuine criticism or commendation, Carpenter’s album cover is cheap rage bait, the latest rung in a wheel of feminist internet discourse looping over and over.
Carpenter is not a feminist icon. And it doesn’t appear that she wants to be. Her brand is cheeky and hyperfeminine. Her aesthetic deliberately and successfully embraces the male gaze. The viral showpiece of a Carpenter concert is a choreographed sexual position in the pre-chorus of her hit song “Juno.” In a Paris show, she pantomimed a raunchy position named for the city’s best-known monument. By being in on her own joke, Carpenter’s hypersexualization comes off as campy and satirical.
There is power here — she is, of course, able to sell sex because of her appearance and, if she didn’t look objectively attractive by patriarchal conventions, this would be an entirely different conversation — but it is not empowering.
Carpenter’s fans have been quick to defend the “Man’s Best Friend” cover art as satirical. The implication is that anyone offended by the cover does not understand Carpenter’s use of humor and irony. The offended lack internet literacy. The commentary, they argue, is an astute look at how contemporary American men want a subservient woman.
Sure, maybe. “Man’s Best Friend” will not be released for another six weeks, and Carpenter has debuted just one single, “Manchild,” from the album so far. Our context is limited.
The discourse around Carpenter’s choices remind me of contentious conversations around singer Lana Del Rey. After finding massive viral success in the early 2010s, Del Rey’s 2017 album “Ultraviolence” was met with outrage for glamorizing domestic violence, particularly focused on the lyrics on the album’s title track, “he hit me and it felt like a kiss.” Del Rey defended herself three years later in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing, “I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years. There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me. The kind of woman who says no but men hear yes; the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves; the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women.”