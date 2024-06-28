Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Please, please, please let Sabrina Carpenter be unserious

It’s also no surprise that Carpenter’s breakout track is peaking with the hot weather.

Sabrina Carpenter performs
Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 12, 2024.Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images
By  Vrinda Jagota

Vrinda Jagota

Vrinda Jagota is a music and culture writer based in Brooklyn.