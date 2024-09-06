Opinion

MAGA influencers can only blame themselves for Russian propaganda scandal

The right-wing information space will remain a rich breeding ground for Russian propaganda

‘Follow the money’: What Clarence Thomas and those MAGA influencers have in common September 5, 2024 / 05:33
By  Matt Gertz

Matt Gertz

Matt Gertz is a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, a progressive research center that monitors the U.S. media. His work focuses on the relationship between Fox News and the Republican Party, media ethics and news coverage of politics and elections.