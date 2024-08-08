Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Noah Lyles cried in Tokyo. Here’s why he’s smiling so big in Paris.

The gold medal-winning American sprinter is the rare male athlete who has been open about his emotional struggles.

How Noah Lyles clinched the 100m dash despite slow start August 4, 2024 / 02:22
By  Shalise Manza Young

Shalise Manza Young

Shalise Manza Young is a nationally recognized opinion columnist focused on the intersection of race, gender and inclusion in sports and society. A former Division I athlete, she is passionate about track and field. She covered the sport at the Tokyo Olympics and serves as a high school track and field coach in Boston.