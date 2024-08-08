Noah Lyles cried in Tokyo. Here’s why he’s smiling so big in Paris.

UPDATE (Aug. 8, 2024, 2:40 p.m. ET): Noah Lyles won the bronze medal in the 200 m finals with a time of 19.7 seconds. He finished behind Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and Kenny Bednarek of the United States.
An ironclad rule of sports journalism is that there’s no cheering in the press box. Sports journalists are to always exhibit neutrality. We’re human, though, and at times it’s impossible not to become a fan of individual athletes. And I’ll admit that when the men in the 200-meter final settle into their starting blocks Thursday, I’ll be in my living room, ready to cheer American Noah Lyles to victory.
Already the 100-meter gold medalist after a thrilling, photo-finish race Sunday night, Lyles will be running to secure his second gold medal in Paris in the event that put him on the path to track and field greatness.
On Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, he won a bronze medal in the 200 meters, behind Canada’s Andre DeGrasse and American Kenny Bednarek. Lyles’ loss was one of the surprises of the meet, perhaps behind only Italy’s Marcell Jacobs’ shocking the hell out of the world with his 100-meter win. After that race, in the thick humidity of the mix zone under Tokyo Olympic Stadium, I became a fan.
Lyles was spent. He was talking to print and online reporters after he’d already endured more than a dozen television and radio interviews. His initial aloofness gave way to a torrent of emotion, his disappointment at not winning. He cried. He apologized for crying. He expressed his sorrow that his younger brother, Josephus, the one he’d followed into track as a kid so they could be together, wasn’t in Tokyo competing. “This should be him,” he said.
He shared more about his nearly lifelong journey with anxiety and depression and how the year leading into those Olympics had been the hardest of his life physically and mentally.
A U.S.A. Track & Field media official offered to cut things short. He didn’t take the out.
“Having a place where you can actually be OK with letting go of your fears and saying, ‘I am scared,’ because I’ve definitely said that quite a few times this year,” Lyles said. “It’s OK, you know?
“I want other people to know that there’s a better way.”
After Lyles won the 100-meter race in Paris on Sunday, he posted a message on social media: “I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and Depression. But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why Not You!”
Talking to us reporters under the stadium in Tokyo three years ago, Lyles was raw and vulnerable, in a way we’ve rarely seen from those in the public eye, in a way that we, for far too long, have told athletes, particularly male athletes, isn’t allowed. Thankfully, led in part by Lyles and gymnastics icon Simone Biles, that stigma seems to be melting away.
If his tears over not winning the 200 in Tokyo were Lyles’ low point, everything since has propelled him higher and higher.