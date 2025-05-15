RFK Jr.’s refusal to ‘give advice’ on vaccines is in fact dangerous advice

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. escalated his anti-vaxxer agenda at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, peddling the line that “my opinions about vaccines are irrelevant” to the American public and claiming nobody should “take advice” from him on whether to get one — despite the fact that his role as HHS secretary entails just that, upholding standards for public health guidance.
And Kennedy’s seemingly self-effacing posture is in and of itself a position on vaccines: It implicitly encourages people who are hesitant toward or skeptical of vaccines to shun evidence-based guidance on their effectiveness and safety. That in turn could accelerate the dangerous decline in vaccination rates.
During a House Appropriations Committee hearing, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., asked Kennedy whether, if he had a young child today, he would vaccinate the child for measles.
“For measles? Um, probably for measles,” Kennedy replied, with hesitation. Then he went on to say:
What I would say is my opinions about vaccines are irrelevant. I have directed [the director of the National Institutes of Health] Jay Bhattacharya to do the science so that everyone can make that decision. I don’t want to seem like I’m being evasive, but I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me. If I answer that question directly that will seem like I’m giving advice to other people and I don’t wanna be doing that.”
When Pocan responded, “That’s kind of your jurisdiction, because the CDC does give advice,” Kennedy replied, “What we’re gonna try to do is lay out the pros and cons, the risks and benefits, accurately as we understand them, with replicable studies.”
Pocan then asked Kennedy whether he’d vaccinate a young child against chicken pox or polio, and in both instances Kennedy declined to answer one way or another, saying again that he didn’t want to “give advice.”