Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Republicans won big this year, but the data suggest its win streak may not last

Democrats outperformed the presidential ticket in several key Senate races.

Raskin to challenge Nadler for top Democratic spot on House Judiciary Committee December 2, 2024 / 01:48
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen is a political writer and a fellow with the Eurasia Group Foundation.