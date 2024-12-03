Republicans won big this year, but the data suggest its win streak may not last

Let’s be clear: The 2024 election was a bad outcome for the Democratic Party. They lost the White House and the Senate and missed a golden opportunity to win control of the House of Representatives.
The Democrats’ defeat has led to a host of postmortems and renting on what went wrong and what the party needs to do differently going forward. But a deep dive inside the numbers suggests that while the election results were bad for Democrats, they aren’t quite as awful as they seem.
For starters, it’s important to remember that Democrats were fighting an uphill battle this year. Around the globe, in 2024, every single incumbent party in a developed democracy lost vote share. You know the last time that happened? Never.
Moreover, while President-elect Donald Trump emerged victorious, his margin of victory, 1.6 points, was the fifth-smallest in the last 100 years. As much as the MAGA world wants to portray his victory as a landslide, it wasn’t. Of course, whether a candidate wins by one vote or several million, they still get to be president.
And it’s hard for Democrats to take much solace when one considers that four years ago, President Joe Biden won by 4.5 percentage points (51.3% to 46.8%) and Vice President Kamala Harris lost this year by 1.6 points — that’s a more than 6-point swing. While 4.2 million fewer people went to the polls this year than in 2020, Harris received 6.8 million fewer votes than Biden, while Trump upped his total by 2.8 million.
But in swing states, the story is a bit different. In four of them, Harris received more votes than Biden did in 2020 (the only other state where she pulled off that feat, oddly, was ruby-red Utah). Overall, she lost the seven major swing states by 3.5 points — more than 2.5 points better than the national average.
That means she overperformed in the states where voters saw the Harris campaign the closest. It wasn’t enough to win the election, but Harris’ campaign efforts were more effective than the final result would suggest.
Running at a time of strong anti-incumbency with a deeply unpopular incumbent president creates an incredibly difficult path to victory — and Harris paid the price.
Ironically, what also worked against Harris was Trump’s presence on the presidential ticket. The conventional wisdom before the election was that Trump, because of his felony conviction, sexual abuse defeat in civil court, his behavior on Jan. 6 and his overall toxicity, was a liability for Republicans. But the opposite seems to have been true.
One of the more fascinating data points in this election is that Harris got more votes than Democratic Senate candidates in Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania — and just 5,000 fewer votes than the Democrats’ candidate in Wisconsin, Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Yet, Democrats won three of these Senate races — while Harris lost all four states to Trump.
So what happened? Downballot GOP candidates received decidedly fewer votes than Trump. In Michigan, Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers got 117,000 fewer votes than Trump — and lost to the Democrat, Rep. Elissa Slotkin. In Nevada, around 70,000 Trump voters failed to cast a ballot for Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown; the same goes for 54,000 voters in Wisconsin who voted for Trump and not GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde — who both lost. In Pennsylvania, 143,000 Trump voters didn’t vote for GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick, though he narrowly won his race.
While it’s certainly possible that a different GOP presidential candidate would have done better than Trump, the data from these four states suggests that a decisive number of Trump supporters were only interested in voting for the top of the ticket.