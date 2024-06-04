Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Republican voters have one last chance to rebuke Trump

Tuesday's primaries are the only opportunity before November for voters to weigh in on Trump's conviction.

‘Who the spotlight is on at the end matters more than anything’: Walter predicts ‘double-hater’ voters will break late June 3, 2024 / 05:21
By  Susan Del Percio
Susan Del Percio

Susan Del Percio

Susan Del Percio is a Republican strategist and a political analyst for MS NOW.