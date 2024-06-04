Republican voters have one last chance to rebuke Trump

The 2024 Republican presidential primary ends Tuesday, not with a bang but with a whimper.
As Republican voters head to the polls in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota, the only question is how many will cast their ballots against presumptive nominee Donald Trump.
Despite steamrolling his opponents in the first few primaries, Trump has faced a persistent percentage of GOP voters who have cast their ballot for another Republican.
Tuesday’s primaries will also be the only chance for Republican voters to weigh in before November since Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to an adult film actor.
If you were unaware of the primaries, you are not alone, especially since Trump officially became the presumptive Republican nominee March 12. Adding to some of the yawn factor with these primaries is that Trump is unopposed, so there will not be anything to report on in New Jersey or South Dakota.