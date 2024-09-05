Opinion

The NFL may be too big to fail — but if it does, here are the likely culprits

The NFL is having a run of strength, success and power, to the point that it feels like nothing can touch it. But the issues that had everyone worried still exist.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the trophy after the team's Super Bow win on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.Ashley Landis / AP
Will Leitch is a contributing editor at New York Magazine, a national columnist for MLB, a writer for Medium and the founder of Deadspin. Subscribe to his free weekly newsletter and buy his new novel, “How Lucky,” out from Harper Books now, and the upcoming "The Time Has Come." 