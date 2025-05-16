In remarks to U.S. troops, Trump renews talk of a third term, despite the Constitution

Presidents from both parties have long recognized the importance of the United States having apolitical military. To mix partisanship and the armed forces is to undermine foundational American principles.

It was against this backdrop that Donald Trump addressed U.S. troops stationed at the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, where he spoke to uniformed troops as if they were his supporters at a campaign rally. “There’s nobody been stronger than the military in terms of backing us, nobody. So I just want to thank you all,” the president said — propriety and American norms be damned.

But that’s not all he said.

Trump speaking with the troops in Qatar: “As you know we won three elections. And some people want us to do a fourth. I don't know. I'll have to think about that. You saw the new hat?… It says Trump 2028.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-05-15T16:50:35.525Z

“As you know, we won three elections, OK?” Trump told the troops. “And some people want us to do a fourth. I don’t know, I’ll have to think about that.”

He proceeded to talk up his caps that feature the words “Trump 2028,” which he referred to as “the hottest hat.”

For now, let’s not dwell too long on how wildly inappropriate it was to deliver partisan remarks to active-duty troops on a U.S. military base as if this were some kind of MAGA event. Let’s also brush past that Trump had no business peddling his election lies and conspiracy theories in such a setting.

Let’s instead focus on the president’s suggestion to U.S. troops that he’s considering an electoral plan in which he might betray constitutional law.

My hope was that we were past this. Indeed, after telling NBC News is March that he was “not joking” about pursuing a possible third term, the president sounded a very different note during a “Meet the Press” interview two weeks ago, telling host Kristen Welker, “[I]t’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. … This is not something I’m looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody.”