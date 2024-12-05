What Peter Navarro’s return to the White House portends for Trump’s next term

President-elect Donald Trump has picked his former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, to join his next administration as his “Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.” Compared to some of Trump’s other choices — like Pete Hegseth for defense secretary and Matt Gaetz (who has since withdrawn) for attorney general — Navarro appears at first blush to be a tame choice. He is not dogged by personal sex scandals. And he has substantial formal qualifications for the job — he is a Harvard-trained economist and was a tenured professor at the University of California.
But his policy knowledge and more buttoned-up appearance shouldn’t obscure the reality that he is very much a stick of Trumpian dynamite. The president-elect chose Navarro for his fanatical devotion to two causes: economic nationalism and Trump himself. Navarro can serve as a relatively competent lieutenant — at least by Trump’s standards — while the president pursues his promised radical agenda on tariffs and China. He can also be trusted to help Trump undermine democratic institutions and sit in on top conversations with Trump that could potentially be legally incriminating — and not flip on his boss.
The Navarro pick comes just months after he was released from a four-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress. Navarro refused to comply with a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. As Politico explained at the time of his sentencing, Navarro had a significant role in Trump’s efforts to deny the results of the 2020 election:
The Jan. 6 committee had planned to interview Navarro about his work in the aftermath of the 2020 election to stoke discredited claims of election fraud and to strategize with members of Congress on a plan to block or delay the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Navarro and Bannon pushed a plan that they dubbed the “Green Bay Sweep” to encourage members of Congress to mount prolonged challenges to Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, when lawmakers met to certify the results.
Navarro defied the subpoena, claiming he could not be compelled to provide documents or testimony due to executive privilege. That is the concept that, as CNN explains, “presidents can shield their aides from having to share internal communications with Congress when it is conducting oversight.” But a federal judge ruled that Navarro failed to prove that Trump had blocked him from testifying to the select committee. Navarro became the first former White House official to be imprisoned for a contempt of Congress conviction.
In other words, even though Trump didn’t come to Navarro’s rescue, Navarro went to jail refusing to say anything that might strengthen the case against Trump. What explains his extreme devotion? It doesn’t hurt that they have similar personality traits, such as grandstanding and a tenuous relationship with the truth. “I still have some principles. But not as many as you might think because I don’t have any concern at all about making stuff up about my opponent that isn’t exactly true,” Navarro wrote in 1998 while reflecting on his many failed efforts to win public office.