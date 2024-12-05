Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What Peter Navarro’s return to the White House portends for Trump’s next term

The president-elect chose Navarro for his fanatical devotion to two causes: economic nationalism and Trump himself.

Trump picks Peter Navarro to serve as a top trade adviser December 4, 2024 / 02:16
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.