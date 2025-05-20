Opinion

The fringe philosophy believed to have inspired Saturday’s domestic terror attack

Reddit confirmed Monday that it took down a 10,000-member anti-natalist subreddit community for violating an anti-violence policy.

Former FBI official breaks down Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing May 18, 2025 / 07:28
By  Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a former FBI director.