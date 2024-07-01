Red states’ religious mandates for schools ignore basic history

In recent weeks, red-state Republican officials have revived a long-running conflict over religion in the public schools. In doing so, they have created an ahistorical justification for the Supreme Court to immolate long-settled precedents.
First, Louisiana adopted a state law requiring that a copy of the Ten Commandments be posted in every public school classroom. Not to be outdone, Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction then announced that the state’s Board of Education would require public school teachers to use not just the Ten Commandments in their instruction, but also the Bible.
Normally, we could state with confidence that both measures would be struck down by the courts, simply because the Supreme Court already struck them down decades ago. In 1980, the Supreme Court ruled that a Kentucky law requiring the posting of the Ten Commandments in classrooms was unconstitutional. The court’s ruling against state-mandated Bible reading is even older than that, a 1963 decision striking down a Pennsylvania program.
But we no longer live in normal times. The current Supreme Court, one of the most radical in American history, has shown staggering contempt for long-established precedents and a willingness to fabricate new constitutional rationales out of thin air. Republican-led states, recognizing that the old rules no longer apply, have resurrected divisive culture wars issues that were once assumed to be settled.
In an apparent effort to provide the court’s conservative majority with enough pretense to cast aside precedent, the new requirements in Louisiana and Oklahoma have been framed in an unusual way. The previous rulings by the Supreme Court naturally deemed mandates to promote the Ten Commandments and the Bible as “plainly religious in nature” and therefore clear violations of the First Amendment’s ban on the establishment of religion by the government.
The new requirements coming out of Louisiana and Oklahoma, in contrast, have been crudely disguised as “secular” efforts to teach children key aspects of American history, rather than fundamental tenets of the Christian faith.
When Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the Louisiana measure, for instance, he argued that posting the Ten Commandments would promote civics to public school students. “If you want to respect the rule of law,” he said, “you’ve got to start from the original lawgiver, which was Moses.” The law’s language likewise argues that religious texts are somehow essentially secular, claiming that the Ten Commandments were “foundational documents of our state and national government.”
Oklahoma lawmakers have employed similar justifications. “The Bible is an indispensable historical and cultural touchstone,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters. “Without basic knowledge of it, Oklahoma students are unable to properly contextualize the foundation of our nation.”
Such claims, however, are not borne out by actual history.
Moses was not, in fact, “the original lawgiver.” The Code of Ur-Nammu and the Code of Hammurabi, to name two examples, were composed centuries before Moses lived. Even within the Bible’s own chronology, Noah advanced a set of moral laws long before Moses.
The Ten Commandments were not, in fact, “foundational documents” for the government of the United States of America. There are aspects of the criminal code, of course, that overlap with some of the Ten Commandments. We have laws against murder and theft, and in some locales there are still laws against adultery, too. But just as many commandments have no counterpart in our criminal code, such as those against coveting your neighbor’s goods or “taking the Name of the Lord thy God in vain.”