Trump touts state-sponsored religious displays in public schools

One of this week’s unexpected political stories came by way of Louisiana, where Republican policymakers agreed to force every public school classroom in the state to display the Protestant version of the Ten Commandments. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1980, in a nearly identical case, that state-sponsored religious displays in public schools are impermissible, but GOP officials in the Pelican State apparently expect to get away with it anyway.

It wasn’t long before other Republican politicians, eager to score a few cheap points, started celebrating the news out of Louisiana. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, for example, appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast and said, “This is something we need all throughout our nation … because we need morals back in our nation, back in our schools.”

Given the controversies surrounding the right-wing congresswoman’s personal life, there was a disconnect between the messenger and the message.

But Boebert wasn’t alone. At 1:22 a.m., Donald Trump used his social media platform to endorse Louisiana’s new law on state-sponsored religious displays. (The missive was originally published in all capital letters, but I’m republishing it with standard capitalization to make it easier to read.)

“I love the Ten Commandments in public schools, private schools, and many other places, for that matter. Read it — how can we, as a nation, go wrong??? This may be, in fact, the first major step in the revival of religion, which is desperately needed, in our country. Bring back TTC!!! Maga2024”

Evidently, “TTC” is the former president’s attempt to give the Decalogue a new nickname.