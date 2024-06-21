Opinion

Christian activists try Ten Commandments law, emboldened by compromised Supreme Court June 21, 2024 / 11:36

Trump touts state-sponsored religious displays in public schools

Among the many problems with Donald Trump endorsing government-sponsored Ten Commandments displays: We already know the Republican has broken most of them.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

