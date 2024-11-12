Why Kamala Harris’ home city kicked out its progressive leaders

Oakland, California, has a special place in the American progressive pantheon — birthplace of the Black Panthers, hotbed of labor organizing and the tenant rights’ movement, Berkeley’s bigger, edgier neighbor — so what happens in this city has ramifications far beyond the Bay Area.
And what happened here last week was huge. Voters in Oakland recalled their mayor, Sheng Thao, and their district attorney, Pamela Price (she represented Alameda County, where Oakland is by far the largest city). Both lost by about 30 percentage points, a gobsmacking margin for the city that Vice President Kamala Harris calls home.
By California law, voters will elect a new mayor and a new DA in soon-to-come special elections (until then both positions will be held by interim appointees). All indications are that they will tack right, just like the voters nationwide who made Donald Trump the first GOP presidential candidate to win the popular vote in two decades.
Oakland isn’t rural Michigan or exurban Philadelphia, however — those markings aren’t supposed to exist here. And when it comes to the presidential election, Alameda County voted exactly as you would expect it to, with Harris getting 73% of the vote (she underperformed Biden, who netted 80% in 2020, but that’s another story).
Yet the very voters who soundly rejected Trump also rejected two progressive women of color who presumably would have served as bulwarks against Trumpist politics.
What gave? Well, where to start?
With the recent FBI raid of Thao’s home, I guess. The mayor insisted in an interview last month that she was not the target of the investigation that spurred the raid and the FBI has not publicly commented, though the specter of possible corruption is a huge disappointment for people who had higher hopes for the first Hmong woman to be elected to a prominent political post in the U.S.
Thao dashed those hopes almost right away. Early in her term, she fired Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, reportedly because he wasn’t tough enough on cops accused of misconduct. Hiring a new chief took months, in what many saw as an inexcusable delay. Then, Thao somehow missed the deadline for applying for a $15 million state grant to combat retail theft — this at a time when property crime was spiking across Oakland, even as it was starting to crest in many other large cities.
The recall effort, which began in earnest earlier this year, was led by Brenda Harbin-Forte, a Black retired judge, and supported by many other members of Oakland’s robust Black community. “Look at the potholes. Look at homelessness. Look at the jobs. Look at the businesses that are leaving Oakland, and I’m mad as double ‘H-E hockey sticks,’” the pastor of one Baptist church said.
Pamela Price had made history, too, as the first Black woman to be elected as Alameda County’s chief law enforcement officer. Educated at Yale and Berkeley Law, she had run a local civil rights and employment law firm. And just like Thao, she showed that while representation matters, it can’t compensate for competence.
Crime concerns were still high when Price took office in early 2023, but in a classic misreading of the room, she started her term by releasing new, more lenient sentencing guidelines, especially for juvenile offenders. In all fairness, this had been a campaign promise, but the savvier move would have been to allay critics’ concerns before acting on supporters’ wishes.
Then came the killing of Jasper Wu, a toddler tragically caught in a gang crossfire. Oaklanders — especially members of its large Asian American community — were stunned to learn that Price was intent on seeking “non-carceral forms of accountability” for the three men charged in the murder. That announcement came in an email “to the Chinese communities” from Price. She seems to have the appropriate level of compassion for a high-ranking post in the Trump administration.