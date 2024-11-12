Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why Kamala Harris’ home city kicked out its progressive leaders

Oakland's mayor and district attorney were both sent packing in a recall vote. Leaders in other Democratic-run cities should take notice.

California ‘ready to fight in court’ against Trump policies: State’s AG November 8, 2024 / 04:20
By  Alexander Nazaryan

Alexander Nazaryan

Alexander Nazaryan writes about politics, culture and science.