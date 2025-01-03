Now’s the time to make the House more representative. We’ve got ideas.

Amid all the speculation and introspection over what factors were decisive in the 2024 election, one thing is clear: More and more Americans sense that our democracy isn’t working or delivering for them. Trust in government is near historic lows, and nearly half of Americans say that democracy doesn’t do a good job representing them.
Our democratic system requires the faith of the people. So this loss of confidence in our system is dire. Americans across party and ideology see a Congress that seems unrepresentative of their communities and values and has become increasingly partisan, dysfunctional and unproductive. It’s easy for those of us in Congress to deflect blame or throw up their hands. But we have a responsibility to listen to the calls for change, take them seriously and offer reforms that can restore faith in our democracy.
That’s why we have proposed several pieces of legislation to begin breaking down the barriers to good governance. These obstacles prioritize partisanship, stoke division and make it harder for members to work together on behalf of their constituents. Our proposals are rooted in the recognition that Americans share meaningful bonds of place, history and culture with our neighbors. We face the same daily challenges. But we are bombarded with partisan agendas that are engineered to drive us apart and drown out local concerns.
Effective representative governance requires members of Congress to bring those concerns to the forefront — because they’re the only ones who can. Look at the two of us: one uniquely attuned to the impacts of flooding in the Chehalis River Basin and sea lions on the Columbia River’s fish populations, the other to the importance of sled dog racing and post office closures in rural Maine.
But there are structural obstacles to that kind of old-fashioned place-based representation. For example: Increasingly extreme gerrymandering has made districts deeper red and blue. In the 2022 midterms, less than 10% of House races were competitive. Most incumbents fear a party primary more than the general election. This disincentivizes compromise and makes it easy for election winners to believe they have a lifetime tenure if they want it — a recipe for unaccountability.
If our politics is too disrespectful, unrepresentative and ideologically rigid to function, then the antidote must be a politics that is respectful, reflective and effective.
So how do we get there?
First, we must prioritize the voice of regular Americans in the policymaking process. Too many faraway “experts” make decisions that affect our livelihoods without adequate consideration for local realities. Congress needs to hear from fewer professional witnesses and from more folks who have to schedule a committee appearance around finding child care. Our BRIDGE to Congress Resolution would allow witnesses to appear remotely without requiring the committee chair’s approval. By expanding remote testimony, Congress can hear from more voices who don’t have the ability or resources to leave their families and their jobs to fly to D.C. for a day.