Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The queer version of Netflix’s ‘Ultimatum’ still feels saturated in heteronormativity

What the show proves most of all is how successfully the marriage industrial complex has come for, and won over, the gays.

Marita, Ashley
(L to R) Marita, Ashley in Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.Melody Timothee / Netflix
By  Marcie Bianco

Marcie Bianco

Marcie Bianco is a writer and editor based in California. She is the author of "Breaking Free: The Lie of Equality and the Feminist Fight for Freedom."