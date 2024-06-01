America’s exhausting cycle of deja vu might be coming for Bennifer

Americans are anxiously watching a famously warring duo dominate the headlines. And it’s not over the White House. Will the situation stabilize? Will those two crazy kids work it out? Or will there be another awful break?
I am, of course, talking about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Tabloids report that two years into their marriage, Lopez and Affleck’s relationship is rocky. My Instagram and TikTok feeds are filled with stories and speculation. Anonymous accounts claim that the two are exhausted. They disagree on money and Affleck is reportedly “worn down” and “checked out,” reports say.
Celebrity fascinations tend to reveal more about the culture than the celebrities themselves, who are just humans muddling through the same broken world the rest of us are, but with more money and nicer boats. And it’s worth reflecting that in 2024 the endless fascination over a middle-aged, microwaved leftover of a celebrity coupling has to do more with the deja vu of our current political climate than it does with Bennifer themselves.
Right now, America is on Round 3 of an election cycle that has brought us the same characters, the same stakes, the same scandals and the same issues.
It’s Donald Trump going against Joe Biden. America is locked in a proxy war. Our headlines are once again dominated by sexual assault allegations.
And like Affleck reportedly is, we too are all a little worn down and checked out. Fewer Americans are reading the news than did in 2016. And the news has hardly changed. Outlets are still pretending like they don’t know what Trump means when he says he’s going to ban abortion. (It means, dumb-dumbs, he wants to ban abortions.) Pundits are still chiding Democrats for being out of touch and not listening to their base. For voters under 30, Trump has been on every presidential ballot since they reached voting age. It’s as if we are locked into a “Groundhog Day” nightmare scenario of our own making. It’s 2016 “2 Fast 2 Furious” and this time with 34 more criminal convictions.
But why are we here all over again? Why can’t we get out of this political ouroboros?
America is in a profound time of change and upheaval. Even before a global pandemic killed 1.1 million Americans, America itself was grappling with political movements that questioned structural racism and rape culture. Black Lives Matter and #MeToo sought to expose bias and violence inherent in systems of power and politics and seek accountability and justice. Additionally, the elections of 2018 saw a notable shift in the number of women in elected office. This rattling of our nation’s systems revealed its cracks and flaws down to the foundations. And then came the global pandemic, where Americans were forced to see firsthand the failure of our social safety net and how America runs on the unpaid labor of women, especially women of color. Plus the inadequacies of our health care system.
Over the past eight years, system after system was stripped bare and found wanting.