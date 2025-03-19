How NASA outsourcing the space program helped enrich Elon Musk

After nine months in space, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore finally came back down to Earth on Tuesday. Their return from the International Space Station marks a close to a trip that was supposed to last a week. Their odyssey highlighted how needlessly dependent the United States has become on private businesses to ferry brave American scientists and explorers to space and back.
The politics of space funding have shifted over the decades as enthusiasm grew for a more cost-effective solution to launches. But we’ve hit a point where the private ownership of America’s spaceflight capabilities has become a severe national security risk that threatens future projects.
Williams and Wilmore ventured to the space station in June aboard the first crew-tested flight of the Boeing Starliner capsule, but two issues made it unsafe to deliver them home. They returned in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which has been used in most of NASA’s manned spaceflights in recent years. Boeing, a venerable aeronautics institution, and SpaceX, an upstart owned by Elon Musk, are now primarily how NASA delivers astronauts and cargo into low-Earth orbit.
NASA wasn’t so dependent on private companies when it conceived Project Mercury, the country’s first human spaceflight program. Given the pressures of the space race against the Soviet Union, there was no question that the new civilian program would own and operate its rockets and capsules. The work of building the Mercury spacecraft, like all military aircraft, was contracted out to corporations to carry out engineers’ designs. But NASA controlled the launches and crews.
That remained true for the Gemini and Apollo programs and the eventual development of the space shuttle, a reusable spacecraft that could glide to a landing rather than be recovered from the ocean. But the program was wildly more expensive than anticipated, and the prediction that businesses deploying satellites would prefer NASA over commercial rockets fell short.
Challenger exploded seconds after launch in 1986, and Columbia exploded shortly after re-entering Earth’s atmosphere in 2003. Those two catastrophes drove the impression that the shuttle would never be truly safe. The shuttle program’s 30-year-run ended in 2011 when Atlantis landed at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. There was no clear vision of what would come next, and by 2013, American astronauts were forced to ride Russian rockets into space at the cost of over $70 million per seat.
It makes sense that NASA would prefer a homegrown alternative, and as NBC News reported in 2011, the agency turned “to private industry with fixed prices, contracts and profit margins” as a solution, in an arrangement whereby the “space agency will be the customer, not the boss.”