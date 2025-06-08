Opinion

The anti-vaxxer behind the Meghan McCain-endorsed Covid shot ‘detox’

The former co-host of "The View" shilled for a supplement that claims to be a "detox" for people who "regret" getting the Covid vaccine.

Vaccine science can’t be based on politics: Doctor reacts to CDC advisor resignation June 4, 2025 / 08:32
By  Walker Bragman

Walker Bragman

Walker Bragman is a New York-based investigative journalist and founder of the not-for-profit Accountability Journalism Institute.