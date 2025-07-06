Opinion

Rural hospitals and rural women get punished in Trump’s new bill

Gutting Planned Parenthood's funding while simultaneously choking Medicaid is like setting fire to the only lifeboat in a flood.

‘Robin Hood in reverse’: Top House Dem says GOP bill will gut hospitals July 2, 2025 / 07:24
By  Carmen James Randolph

Carmen James Randolph

Carmen  James  Randolph is the founding president and CEO of the Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS), a groundbreaking philanthropic force unapologetically investing in women and girls of color across the American South. She was named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Louisiana for two consecutive years. Under her leadership, WFS released the Shift the South Report, a bold, data-driven blueprint spotlighting the systemic challenges and policy shifts needed to transform the region. Join the community and the conversation at @womensfoundationsouth and sign up for our newsletter at womensfoundationsouth.org.