Gov. Jeff Landry, 50 Cent and Donald Trump Jr. suffer big loss in Louisiana’s amendment vote

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, Donald Trump Jr., rapper 50 Cent and other MAGA-aligned figures suffered a big loss Saturday when voters in the Bayou State rejected various amendments to the state constitution.

Landry spent a large amount of political capital advocating for the four proposed amendments. Amendment 1 would have allowed the state to create regional and statewide specialty courts and would’ve granted the state Supreme Court the power to punish out-of-state lawyers accused of unethical behavior in Louisiana.

Amendment 2 would have lowered the state’s maximum income tax rate, among other things. Perhaps most importantly, it would have “moved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue from state savings accounts into Louisiana’s general fund, where Landry and state legislators could have spent it more easily,” the Louisiana Illuminator reported.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, had received some backlash for dropping a video endorsing the amendment. The rapper-turned-businessman recently has been executing a plan to build a massive production studio in Shreveport. The president’s oldest son also endorsed the amendment before it failed.