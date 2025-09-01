Drowning prevention advocates worked hard this Labor Day. The CDC didn’t.

Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest holiday weekends for drownings and water-related tragedies. But with the recent firing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s drowning prevention team, Americans are losing a key source of information that helps save lives.
Research and drowning data drive our programming at the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, and until now, the CDC’s drowning prevention team played a critical role in our efforts. The agency and that team have helped us better understand who is drowning, where they’re drowning and why, so that we can develop effective drowning prevention programs. That’s why we find it appalling that drowning prevention team was recently fired and its work immediately halted.
It’s equally outrageous to hear that the entire program appears to be missing from the 2026 budget.
This so-called cost-cutting effort will have a ripple effect across the entire water safety community. An already underresourced field has now lost some of our most brilliant leaders and its access to data that can help us save lives. When one considers the country’s alarming drowning statistics and the fact that drowning costs the U.S. economy more than $50 billion a year, by the CDC’s own account, these cuts make zero sense.
Drowning is a silent yet preventable global epidemic. The information we do have from the CDC tells us that every year, the U.S. loses over 4,000 people of all ages and in all kinds of water to unintentional drowning. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 and remains a leading cause of death for older children, teens and adults.
We should all be alarmed at recent CDC statistics that show that between 2019 and 2022, there was a 28% increase in drowning incidents among children ages 1-4 and a 19% increase among older adults ages 65-74. Between 2019 and 2021, there was a 28% increase in drowning rates for Black people. American Indian or Alaska Native people had higher drowning rates than any other race or ethnic group, and Black people had the second highest drowning rates.
According to a 2017 study from Columbia University, children with autism are 160 times more likely to drown than the general pediatric population. These sobering statistics are not just numbers; they are loved ones lost to preventable tragedies and represent families and communities profoundly impacted by these drownings.
We believe wholeheartedly that it is critical to increase, not decrease, federal resources for research and drowning prevention. That way, water safety advocates working across the U.S. will have the data, research and evidence-based strategies needed to provide water safety education and drowning prevention programs that work. We will continue to work together to prevent drowning so that all people have the knowledge and skills to safely enjoy the water. We, and I personally, do this work in honor of those lost to and impacted by drowning.