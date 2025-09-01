Opinion

Drowning prevention advocates worked hard this Labor Day. The CDC didn’t.

The CDC has said drowning costs the U.S. economy more than $50 billion a year. That's one reason the agency firing its drowning prevention team makes no sense.

Summer drowning dangers: How 1 family is raising awareness after losing a child September 1, 2018 / 03:26
By  Alissa Magrum

Alissa Magrum is the executive director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance and has been working full time in water safety and drowning prevention for the last 15 years. She is an avid "waterman" and a fierce advocate for families and communities impacted by drowning.