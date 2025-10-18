Kim Kardashian’s most recent Skims launch is her most cynical yet

More than a decade ago, Petra Collins, a defining millennial photographer whose pastel-colored and unretouched work focuses on the female body, had her Instagram account deleted after posting a photo that revealed her pubic hair. The image is of Collins’ own body, navel to mid-thigh, over a tinsel backdrop. She is wearing full coverage cotton briefs, pubic hair just slightly visible over the elastic waistband.
Collins wrote a response to being censored, posing a rhetorical question: “To those who reported me, to those who are disgusted by my body, to those who commented ‘horrible’ or ‘disgusting’ on an image of ME, I want you to thoughtfully dissect your own reaction to these things, please think about WHY you felt this way, WHY this image was so shocking, WHY you have no tolerance for it. Hopefully you will come to understand that it might not be you thinking these things but society telling you how to think.”
Years later, the same visibility that got Collins banned on social media is now being sold back to women on the internet — as lingerie. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian’s fast fashion brand Skims released a line of thong underwear adorned with faux pubic hair. Available in 12 shades and textures and selling for $32 each, the “Faux Hair Micro String Thong” is currently sold out.
But Kardashian is not joining the ranks of Collins or other feminist voices. She is not taking up the Sisyphean task of fighting to normalize natural bodies, including body hair. Rather, Kardashian’s newest line of faux pubic hair underwear is the latest example of how lucrative the commodification of women’s bodies can be.
Much has been made, including by me, of how bodies, particularly women’s bodies, have become little more than an extension of our artificially accelerated trend cycle. In the 2010s, Kardashian and her famous sisters helped usher in “the BBL era”: the popularization of an impossibly curvaceous body. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of notoriously dangerous butt enhancing surgeries grew 77.6% between 2015 and 2021, coinciding with the Kardashians’ rise to pop culture dominance, and dominance over women’s beauty standards. More recently, that particular body modification trend has slowed, and another has replaced it: In conjunction with the increased popularity of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and the categoric rejection of the body positivity movement, super skinny is, once again, the body du jour. Here, too, the Kardashians are at the helm, with rumors of them, along with other celebrities, reversing or reducing previous procedures to slim down and comply with yet another impossible beauty standard.
And pubic hair itself has been subject to its own trend cycle. Largely dictated by the adult film industry, the so-called 1970s “bush” has been replaced in decades since by waxed and, more recently, lasered bare vulvas. If you think this is a matter of personal preference or, God help you, hygiene, I urge you to consider the feminist maxim, popularized by Carol Hanisch’s 1969 essay: “the personal is political.” Genitalia without pubic hair is often described as “clean,” with the misogynistic implication, of course, that womanhood is dirty. There is also an overt societal correlation between hairlessness and purity and youth, one that historically exists across cultures.
Pubic hair has often been used in fashion to either send a feminist message or subvert one. There was the famous 1994 Vivienne Westwood fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, where Carla Bruni wore a faux fur coat and a matching merkin underneath. Last year, Maison Margiela, designed by John Galliano, sent models down the runway in sheer, Victorian-inspired gowns and visible merkins made with real human hair embroidered onto silk tulle.