The Karen Read trial was fascinating. Get ready to do it all over again.

After five days of deliberations following a nine-week murder trial for Massachusetts woman Karen Read, a mistrial was declared and the jury was excused by the judge, Beverly Cannone. The jurors indicated that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on Read’s charges of second-degree murder of her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, vehicular manslaughter while under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing a fatality.
On two occasions since deliberations began, the jury notified the court that it was unable to find unanimity. The second time, which was just this past Monday, the jury’s letter stated that “the divergence in our views are not rooted in a lack of understanding or effort but deeply held convictions that each of us carry, ultimately leading to a point where consensus is unobtainable.” Upon receipt of this note, Judge Cannone read instructions to the jury to force them to continue to deliberate. Called “Tuey-Rodriguez instructions” in Massachusetts, these explained that the verdict must not be “merely an acquiescence in the conclusion of the other jurors,” and that the preference is to obtain a verdict. Despite these Tuey-Rodriguez instructions, the jury of six men and six women ultimately admitted that they were deadlocked on whether the prosecution had met its burden of proof to convict.
The prosecution immediately announced that it intended to retry Read. Her defense team responded, “We will not stop fighting.” As I previously wrote, Read alleged that there was a conspiracy to cover up O’Keefe’s murder by his fellow law enforcement officers and the defense argued that the forensic evidence as explained by their experts corroborated this theory. During the trial, Read also pointed the finger at a possible suspect: an ATF agent with whom she had been exchanging flirtatious texts prior to O’Keefe’s death.
Considering the prosecution’s intent to retry Read, the landscape of a second trial will be decidedly different, and more refined. There will be a transcript of that first trial, which will include the testimony from all of the witnesses, both fact and expert, legal arguments made in court by both sides, jury selection issues, and other nuances that are now officially the record of the first trial. This kind of insight into the entirety of the theories and themes on both sides of the case is priceless. As a trial lawyer, you want to be able not only to repeat the good, but to anticipate the bad/what didn’t work in the first iteration of the trial so you can avoid those pitfalls the second time around. Having that transcript and knowledge going into the second trial will expedite and enhance your trial prep considerably.
The retrial may not happen quickly, though. According to a local CBS affiliate in Boston, the Norfolk Superior Court trial calendar is full and a second trial may not be scheduled for several months. A status hearing is teed up for July 22 and at that time, some clarity should be provided by the judge as to a new trial date.