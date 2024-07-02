Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Karen Read trial was fascinating. Get ready to do it all over again.

Given all we learned during the first trial, the prosecution should take a beat to decide whether retrying Karen Read actually makes sense.

Karen Read case ends in mistrial as jury fails to reach verdict July 2, 2024 / 02:24
By  Katie S. Phang
Katie S. Phang

Katie S. Phang

Katie S. Phang is the host of "The Katie Phang Show," which airs Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET on MSNBC. She is a legal contributor for NBC News and MSNBC based in Miami. She leverages her significant trial attorney experience to provide analysis and commentary on the latest legal issues.