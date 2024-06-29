The fascinating defense theory in Karen Read’s murder trial

UPDATE (July 1, 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET): On Monday afternoon, Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial after the jury was not able to reach a verdict.
My job is to follow legal stories in the news. Apparently, I’m not so great at my job. A month ago, when a nonjournalist friend messaged me to ask about my thoughts on the Karen Read murder trial. My response was: “Who’s Karen Read?” I didn’t know what they were talking about. Weeks later, and after many messages from other friends, I know who Karen Read is. I can’t avoid knowing who Karen Read is. This feels like the rare trial that has transcended the already-popular true crime realm and launched into the mainstream.
And as a Boston jury continues its dayslong deliberations, speculation is rampant. On Friday, the jury said it was struggling to reach a verdict. The judge told them to keep trying. And so we wait.
Karen Read is a 44-year-old finance professor in Massachusetts accused of intentionally backing her Lexus SUV into her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, and leaving him to die, unconscious outside a house party in a blizzard. There was damage to her vehicle, and Read allegedly made a number of incriminating statements at the scene of the crime, including: “I hit him. I hit him. Oh my God. I hit him.”
Case closed, right? The prosecution’s case seemed pretty straightforward: a classic lovers’ quarrel turned deadly. Or maybe another common scenario: drunken-driver-didn’t-realize-she-had-hit-someone. So at first I didn’t understand why this case had sparked so much interest. Prosecutors had evidence of damage to the back of Read’s vehicle, evidence she was driving drunk, evidence that she had a “rough” relationship with the victim, expletive-laced voicemails from Read to the victim’s phone, and what seemed to be voluntary admissions by the defendant that she had hit the victim.
But that was before I dug into the evidence, watched closing arguments and immersed myself in the defense’s theory of the case. Now, if I were on the jury, I’d vote not guilty.
I want to be clear here: I’m not so sure Read is innocent. Instead, I think there’s reasonable doubt of her guilt. And that means she’s not guilty. Read’s defense team has pulled off a rare miracle in criminal defense: They have constructed an alternate theory of police cover-up that actually has some evidence to support it.
The defense doesn’t need to put out an alternate theory of the case. They have no obligation to prove someone else committed the crime. The defense has no burden. They can rest and just argue that the prosecution didn’t meet their own burden to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. But ideally, the defense would want an alternate theory of the case, so jurors have something to believe in. Jurors like to feel that they solved a mystery. But putting forward an alternate theory is much harder than simply pointing at flaws in the prosecution, or claiming “some other dude did it” (the “SODDI” defense). What Read’s defense did is even more difficult. Her lawyers are claiming the police did it — that the “other dude” in this case is law enforcement, framing their client.
Criminal defense attorneys will tell you, in moments of candor, that their clients often want to pursue this sort of defense. (“The cops planted those drugs on me!”) But most of the time, there’s no actual hard evidence of police planting evidence or a cover-up, and defense counsel wisely declines this strategy.
But “the frame” can work. The O.J. Simpson defense team tried this tactic. It was a bold move. But the defense team pulled it off, despite the seemingly overwhelming evidence of Simpson’s guilt.
Read’s defense team has done a similarly magnificent job of uncovering critical inconsistencies, and sloppy police work. They employed top expert witnesses. They crunched the data. The defense used the health app on victim O’Keefe’s phone to suggest that he went downstairs into the basement at the house party — despite the prosecution, and the party hosts, arguing he never made it inside.